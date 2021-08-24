Dear Editor,
I noticed that in your Aug. 10 issue, in the announcement that the mayor of Prineville will challenge Sen. Wyden’s seat, that the apparent news release begins with reference to the failed policies of Ron Wyden (no quotation marks). For the casual reader, this might suggest that Wyden’s supposed shortcomings are common knowledge.
I think that readers would be better served if promotional news releases were kept off the opinion page. If the candidate writes an opinion piece, great; everybody knows who’s speaking and takes it into consideration.
But to present the candidate’s talking points as a news story is misleading. Provide attributions, please, and let readers use their own judgement.
John Fiedler
Otis
