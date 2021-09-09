I support Elaine Starmer for Ward 1 city council in the September 21st, 2021 special election for three reasons. She has:
1. Three years of experience on the Budget Committee which is critical to understanding how local government operates
2. Acquired great skills over 38 years in enterprise level project management and administration
3. A deep understanding of the difficult issues Lincoln City faces and a fearless approach to asking tough questions that uncover the root of complex problems
If you want to know what an organization values, look at where it spends its money. And conversely, where it doesn’t spend. Serving on the Budget Committee provides this insight.
Did you know the city sets aside 17 percent of its money for contingency? That amounts to some $11.5 million. These funds are critical to city operations but compared to Newport, which allocates $6.7 million for contingency, is it the right amount to ensure adequate cash flow, manage expenses and set aside a cautious reserve? Could a portion of that be spent on Parks or another department/project while still leading adequate contingency monies? Elaine understands this.
Managing complex projects in healthcare and technology requires strong people skills, excellent analytical skills, and a commitment to turning a plan into a reality. Elaine has those skills.
And finally, if it feels like the pendulum has swung too far towards the tourism industry (e.g. aggressively pursuing funding for the “D” River Wayside while ignoring Taft Park), then Elaine has your back.
David Jamieson
Lincoln City
