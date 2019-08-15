This is the second in a series about caring individuals in our community. This week the highlight is on Dr. Shauna Murphy, DVM, and owner of the Lincoln City Animal Clinic.
She was raised by parents who taught her to consider other people’s feelings and this is what guides her now in her relationships with her clients.
She put herself through dental hygiene school. While all of her family was in dentistry, the women were not destined to be doctors. But Dr. Murphy still wanted to be a veterinarian so she put herself through undergrad and vet school acquiring three degrees in the process.
She worked for six years as a vet before buying her own practice where she helps animals and their owners. She has been a vet for over ten years.
I have always personally found her to be kind and compassionate. Thank you for caring for others whether they have two or four legs.
