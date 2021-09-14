I wanted to weigh in on this Ward 1 special election. I have lived in LC for about 5 years now, I have watched the city go through many things in such a short amount of time. I have also paid close attention to City Council.
I studied Government in high school and college, Although I might not know the way things are done, standing on the outside looking in I can honestly say I don’t much like the way our city is run.
More like a high school click. I have seen what looks like grooming, this council has served its purpose, and I want to know what have you done for us lately?
I have spoken to many residents that don’t feel like they have been heard, and I have tried to speak to some who have gotten the shun and are afraid to voice their opinions.
I attended council meetings that seem nothing more than going through motions, I was not impressed.
I am sure by now everyone has heard of Fernando Garza- He was told by 2 council members that the council does not like him.
But he is running anyway, why would council members tell him the rest of them don’t like him? I was completely offended, and I will no longer be silent.
How can a city council be fair when they make up their minds that they don’t like someone? Just because you don’t like someone, is that a reason to treat them with disrespect?
It seems to me that All of the endorsements made toward the other candidate are of grooming nature. What can they offer? The only thing I can think of is a silent tongue, Council will tell them what is in their best interest, and they won’t make waves.
Mr. Garza on the other hand will make waves, but he will do it in a very kind way, He will ask questions, bring ideas, motivate where motivation is needed, make sure things are fairly decided, and he will listen to you the people, the heart of Lincoln city.
Fernando doesn’t have an agenda other than fighting to get your voices heard. SO if you are happy with the way things get decided for you and not with you in mind, then don’t vote for him, if you want to see positive change, then clearly the choice should be made to Vote for Fernando.
City council has become complacent and needs a little shaking up … Decisions need to be made with the people in mind not just the people with hidden agendas, whomever that may be … but then again this is just my opinion….
Thank you,
Sincerely,
Shannon Garza
