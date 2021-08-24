Dear Editor,
There is a special election on September 21st to elect ward one’s second council representative and give us our first full city council in about a year. There is not just one way to be a good and effective council person, but there are certain skills the good ones possess. Effective and respectful communication, active in our community, an understanding of the issues and the constituents they represent, creative within our legal constraints, and follow though. Elaine Starmer has these skills and has proven so over the last 3 years she has served on our budget committee. She is open, honest, and ready to hear from you. Currently, our city is in the process of updating our master plans, recruiting a new city manager, and looking at our revenue sources. These are big tasks that will effect our city’s future. Elaine is the best candidate to hit the ground running and be effective from day one.
Please join me in supporting Elaine Starmer for city council.
Mitch Parsons
Lincoln City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.