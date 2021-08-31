Dear Editor:
Concerning the withdraw of U.S. troops from Afghanistan after 19 years of war:
We could have come home the first year when we did not find Osama bin Laden and al Qaeda.
We could have come home the second, fifth, or tenth year when their Army remained unreliable and dependent on us.
We could have come home anytime realizing a terrorist attack on the U.S. can be planned anywhere there is a cave, basement, back room.
We come home now aware, each of us, of our own complicity. We did not question enough. We did not say NO, ever.
We come home to attend to our own fragile democracy.
Charles P. Busch
Exec. Director
Fields of Peace
