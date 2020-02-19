I want to thank Congressman Earl Blumenauer for introducing a proactive bill to help communities better prepare for flooding and address problems related to frequently flooded properties.
Congressman Blumenauer is the chief sponsor of H.R. 5776 (Repeatedly Flooded Communities Preparation Act). Our community is a coastal county full of rivers, waterway and mountains. While it makes for beautiful scenery, it also exposes us to flood risk. We work very hard to plan and prepare for flooding events but nature does not always respect those plans. As a result our county has had several properties that are classified as repetitive loss properties.
These are properties that have had two or more claims exceeding $1,000 paid by the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) within a 10-year period. Severe repetitive loss properties are those properties with four or more damage claims exceeding $5,000 or two or more claims exceeding the building value. Repetitive loss structures and severe repetitive loss properties are troublesome because they continue to expose lives and valuable property to flooding hazards. Continued repetitive loss claims from flood events lead to an increased amount of damage caused by floods, higher insurance rates and contribute to the rising cost of taxpayer funded disaster relief for flood victims. So, this is a problem we have a vested interest in fixing.
The problem is that, with a changing climate, the number of these repeat loss properties across the country are on the rise. According to a 2009 report by the Department of Homeland Security’s Inspector General, the number of repeatedly flooded properties was increasing by nearly 5,000 each year—a growth rate that outpaces FEMA’s efforts to flood-proof affected communities. NFIP, in large part due to the costs of repeat loss properties, is in serious debt to the tune of $20.5 billion.
Congressman Blumenauer’s bill seeks to tackle the problem by helping communities participating in NFIP to better plan and better prepare for floods. Communities with 50 or more repetitive loss properties or at least 5 severe repetitive loss properties would be required to identify those problem flood areas on a map. Mapping analysis will help communities gain a greater understanding of the nature of the flood risk and the options for mitigation.
Each community will also be asked to create its own unique plan to lower flood risk. Recognizing that flooding challenges vary from one community to another, this proposal does not impose a one-size-fits-all solution or require a specific change in the number of repetitive loss properties. It requires development of a local plan and authorizes FEMA to work with the community and to assure that the community makes progress in addressing the problem.
In Lincoln County we have been and will remain proactive in preparing our communities for flood events and we hope that communities throughout the state and the country will do the same. Congressman Blumenauer’s H.R. 5776 will help local communities in that task and his leadership on this issue is most welcome.
