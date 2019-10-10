The delivery of news may be changing, but your hometown newspaper is here to stay.
Even though there’s been a lot of conversation about how print is dying, in fact, your hometown paper has more readers in print combined with online today than ever before. Since 1927, The News Guard has been the main source of how local readers get their news and information. The News Guard, by far, remains viable for delivering local stories and advertising trusted and respected by the community. Our advantage is we’re part of this community and we care about the community. We’re active community members and catalyst for economic development. We’re here to document local stories and help local businesses grow. We deliver quality local journalism and advertising.
Newspaper readers today are news consumers who manage themselves with what news they receive, as well as when and how, through multiple platforms. Sixty-one percent of Americans get their news online; 28 percent customize their home page to determine where they’ll get their news from; 37 percent of readers participate through comments on news sites and blogs; and 92 percent get their news from more than one platform. Combining The News Guard with our digital media over 70 percent of adults in Lincoln City get weekly news from one of our media platforms.
You, our valued readers and advertisers, are the reason for the success of The News Guard. There are countless communities across the country, many much larger than Lincoln City, that don’t have a hometown newspaper to call their very own. Our advertisers have always responded by advertising locally, and our readers have always responded by supporting our community business.
The News Guard continues to be the steadfast diary keeper and watchdog of local government. Our reporters continue to cover council meetings as well as council executive sessions. The City of Lincoln City is a very large business that requires strong leadership by the city mayor and council members with the guidance of the city manager and balanced information from city staff. Having personally attended council meetings, I have been impressed to see public participation. That civic element is essential to the livability of our community. The News Guard will continue to provide you with previews of the issues and stories and track the stories at city hall to keep you well informed.
We will let you know how the city council and city departments work to achieve their goals, be transparent in community decisions and be responsive to area residents and business operators. Dedicated to our local independence and local permanence, we will continue to both serve and be part of the community documenting city government, other critical local news as well as the endless positive stories of our community.
Going forward, I want to hear from you, our valued readers. What would you like to see in your hometown newspaper? Yes, your newspaper – The News Guard is here and willing to listen to you. We understand and are honored to be the stewards who have documented your stories and Lincoln City for nearly 100 years.
