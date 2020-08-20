Hello Friends,
This is an important announcement for anyone still waiting for unemployment benefits. If your claim has not yet been completed, or if you know someone still being processed, please take note.
One-time payments of $500 for those experiencing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic are now available. These payments were authorized by the legislative Emergency Board during our July 14 meeting. The $35 million in total assistance will allow relief payments to go out to 70,000 Oregonians.
These are limited funds and applications will be taken on a first come, first serve basis.
To be eligible, a person must:
Be a current resident of Oregon and 18 years or older.
Be able to prove their identity and that they are an in-state resident.
Attest that they are experiencing severe financial hardship directly or indirectly due to the Governor’s Stay Home, Save Lives executive orders.
Have earned $4,000/month or less pre-tax prior to their income loss due to COVID-19.
Not have received all unemployment payments they are owed.
Oregonians who think they may qualify should go to https://emergencychecks.oregon.gov starting today. It will direct them to the nearest participating credit union or bank’s website. There they can follow the instructions on how to apply at that location and complete their application. Each applicant must adhere to public health protocols when applying in-person.
If eligible Oregonians are unable to access the state website, they should call 211 and ask about the Emergency Relief Check Program. 211 is also a useful resource for those who need help with rent/mortgage payments, food assistance, child care, or other COVID-19 related issues.
Participating financial institutions serving constituents of House District 10 include:
MCMINNVILLE (for residents of Sheridan)
OnPoint Community Credit Union 2430 NE McDonald Ln, McMinnville, OR
NEWPORT
Umpqua Bank 1250 North Coast Highway, Newport, OR
TILLAMOOK
Umpqua Bank
2405 3rd Street, Tillamook, OR
WALDPORT
Columbia Bank 425 NW Hemlock, Waldport, OR
Due to ongoing public health protocols, applicants should be sure to fill out applications in advance, call the financial institution before visiting, wear face coverings, and practice social distancing.
Too many Oregonians have been waiting far too long for benefits they need, deserve, and have earned.
Emergency one-time payments will not affect or reduce unemployment benefits. The Employment Division continues to work on reducing the backlog of unprocessed claims. During the recent special legislative session, statutes were changed to streamline the unemployment benefit process.
If you continue to have problems, please let our office know the details.
Warm Regards,
Representative David Gomberg
House District 10
