Hello Friends,
Late Friday, Governor Brown announced the first confirmed case of COVID-19 / Coronavirus in Oregon.
Earlier in the day, I joined the House Committee on Health Care for a review of plans and procedures in Oregon. In particular, I asked about areas where higher risk seniors are concentrated (one in three from our district are over age 65) and the relationship of smoking or tourism to risk (Lincoln County has the highest rate of smoking in the state).
Congressman Kurt Schrader and Senator Jeff Merkley shared good information earlier in the week. I'm sharing some of that news with you.
As reports indicate, there has been a rapid increase in the Coronavirus across the world and cases have begun to appear in the United States. Fortunately, we have an educated populace that has access to common sense preventative measures and a robust public health system to protect us. I recommend that Oregonians take the common sense measures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention the Oregon Health Authority to protect themselves and their families:
- Do not panic! The majority of Coronavirus cases are mild with symptoms similar to the common cold. Should you begin to feel unwell, call your primary care provider right away.
- Make sure your vaccinations are up to date and be sure to get a flu shot if you have not.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water and avoid groups of people showing coughing and sneezing symptoms.
- You do not need a mask unless you are symptomatic.
- Disinfect school and work surfaces with soap and water.
- Avoid travel to endemic countries. Information about travel to specific countries can be found here through the CDC.
- Rely on trusted sources like the Oregon Health Authority, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Be wary of false information that is being spread through social media.
If you or a loved one are ill or suffer from a chronic condition such as diabetes consider restricting your out of home activities since you are more susceptible to illness.
Explaining it to kids
Need to talk to kids about coronavirus? Here’s a handy comic packed with a lot of good information. (Wouldn’t be a bad idea for adults to read it, too.)
In Oregon, our state officials and health care system have well developed practices and an infrastructure in place to manage the Coronavirus. At the national level, our public health system will need additional resources to contain this virus and protect Americans in the best way possible. Congress is working on that in a bipartisan manner right now for the necessary funding and speedy development of a low-cost vaccine. In the meantime, I urge all Oregonians to do your part to prevent the spread of this virus and take practical measures to stay healthy and protect the most vulnerable in our communities.
The situation has the potential to change very quickly. I encourage you to rely on the Oregon Health Authority for the most accurate and up to date information on confirmed cases. If you wish to sign up for email updates, click here.
From Salem as the short legislative session staggers toward a conclusion, my message is, stay well, stay healthy, and stay informed.
Warm Regards,
Representative David Gomberg
House District 10
