The COVID-19 virus has changed our lives in many ways.
Some of the changes we are experiencing will strengthen us individually and as community. Some changes – like the loss of health insurance – are unnerving and scary. The guide below can help you understand your health insurance options, and hopefully bring peace of mind.
If you have lost health insurance provided by your employer plan, you may keep your plan for up to 18 months under COBRA (Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act). The downside to COBRA coverage is you will have to pay the full premium cost of the plan which is your cost plus what your employer was paying on your behalf. Taking COBRA could end up being an expensive choice.
An alternative to triggering COBRA benefits is enrolling through the Health Insurance Marketplace (also called Obamacare). Enrolling through the Marketplace could entitle you to a subsidy. A household of two can have income up to $67,640 per year – a household of four can have income of $103,000 - and still receive government subsidy. The subsidy is an offset to cost of the plan. The lower your income, the greater the subsidy. For example, two married 50 year old’s earning $45,000 per year would be eligible for a $1,157 subsidy allowing them to purchase a Standard Silver health plan for $337 per month.
If you are already enrolled in a Marketplace plan and you experience loss of income, you can report a “Life Change” via your Marketplace account and revise your expected household income. Doing this could lower the cost of your health insurance premium by increasing your subsidy. When your income becomes more stable with unemployment benefits or a return to employment, you can hop back on your Marketplace account and revise your income upward. A word of caution is needed here. Remember, your subsidy is based on your estimated earnings for 2020. At the end of the year subsidies will be settled when you do your taxes. If you have miscalculated and underreported your actual income (and taken too much subsidy) you will have to repay the difference.
If you have very low income, you could be eligible for Oregon Health Plan which is Medicaid. Enrolling in Oregon Health Plan means you will have very low or no cost for your health insurance. A family of four can have up to $2,961 per month in income and receive OHP benefits. Families with a pregnant family member can earn up $4,077 as a family of four and still receive benefits. Visit https://healthcare.oregon.gov/DocResources/440-5063tr_FPL_Chart_0919.pdf for more information.
Keeping your health insurance is important during this time. Remember, state and federal unemployment benefits are available to the self-employed, contractors and gig workers in addition to regular wage earners. This is in addition to any stimulus payment you receive.
Insurance carriers are waiving the cost of Covid-19 tests, and for those on Medicare, Covid-19 tests and treatment costs are also waived. The Marketplace currently allows individuals up to 90 days to make their health insurance payments before canceling a plan. If you enrolled direct with the carrier (Providence or Regence Blue Cross in Lincoln County) you will have an additional 30 days to make your premium payment.
Health insurance carriers are also encouraging 90 day refills of medications. The exception to 90 day refills are controlled substances and narcotics. Filling medications at 90 day intervals is encouraged for those on Medicare or other medically at-risk individuals.
As of this writing, the Trump administration is not allowing a special open enrollment period for health insurance or Medicare plans. This is a fluid situation and subject to change.
If you have questions regarding your options, I am happy to help. Feel free to send an email to me at charlotte@insurancestores.com. Sharing information and working together will get us through this difficult and uncertain time.
