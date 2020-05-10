The woman was furious.
She demanded I order her father’s doctor to prescribe the medications she read about in a “medical journal”. She knew the right words to get a hospital administrator’s attention, that our rural hospital did not practice standards of care, follow best practices, have standing protocols or follow “the book!” (It appeared a malpractice lawyer had prepped her.)
She said if the doctor refused, she would sue the hospital and demand her father be transported to the city medical center 70 miles away. I talked with the doctor. He knew the patient personally and refused to prescribe one of the medications; he felt it unnecessary as her father was well on the road to recovery.
He offered to arrange for a physician at the medical center to accept her father’s transfer. She became even more furious when I advised her that she would have to pay cash for the transfer as Medicare would determine it was medically unnecessary. He did not want transfer but his daughter insisted.
Already well on the road to recovery, he was discharged from the medical center in three days.
This memory was prompted by a poster pun on Facebook and a Wall Street Journal (April 24,2020) item headlined “Stopping a Lawsuit Epidemic”. The pun read:
Commercials in 2030 will be like: “Were you, or someone you know, overly exposed to hand sanitizer, Lysol, or bleach during the 2020 Coronavirus Pandemic? If so, You may be eligible for substantial compensation.”
Don’t laugh, it’s already happening on television ads where a personal injury attorney states, “If you or a family member has become ill or died from coronavirus due to someone’s negligence or fault, you should seek legal advice to see if you have a coronavirus malpractice lawsuit.”
With Coronavirus being new and unique, the standards of care, best practices, and “the book” to follow are being written and changed every day. This ambiguity can be a field day for the attorney who advised the angry woman. By the way, we later found out “the medical article” on which she based her demands was in “Reader’s Digest”. She did not sue!
It’s up to our Governor and Legislature to review and perhaps expand and strengthen liability protections for health care providers doing their best, where there really is no “book” to follow, and intuition, judgment, and faith are not recognized in the courts but are often critical at the bedside.
G. Mick McLean,
Retired rural hospital administrator,
Lincoln City
