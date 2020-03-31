Once again, Vacation Rental Houses are getting preferential treatment over the locals.
When pressed, our police punt enforcement of the Governor's orders to stay at your primary residence because that house marked with a VRD plaque "might" have the second home owner there. Really?
The rainbow of license plates from all over the west in Olivia Beach and other VRD heavy zones are ALL second home owners (who are also not supposed to be here unless they are staying more than 30 days or are deemed essential)?
When will the citizens of Lincoln City actually be protected before long distance landowners and these businesses pretending to be houses?
If police are going door to door at the hotels and motels, why not the SAME with VRDS? We the citizens of Lincoln City are sick of the bias towards vacation rental houses and their abuse of our community and LAWS. They are either houses or businesses, not both and they do not get both protections.
Why is the Lincoln City Police department helping people break the law through biased enforcement? Are tourist dollars really worth more than our LIVES?
This is the message you are sending City Manager Ron Chandler and Chief Palmer, that tourist dollars, ONCE AGAIN, are worth more than our lives. BRAVO
