The United States has the largest percentage of women die in pregnancy and childbirth than any industrialized nation in the world.
France is the number one country in saving mothers. WHY? Because they have high quality universal health care. Most European countries have universal health care.
54 other nations in the world save a larger percentage of newborn babies than the United States. Japan is number one in saving babies. WHY? Because their government awards money to new parents to help with the costs of childbirth. And they also provide an allowance to help them raise the children.
Isn't it about time the U.S. cared about families?
