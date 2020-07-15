We write to you with grief over the deplorable situation that took place on the beach near Spanish Head on July 4, 2020. We were appalled to learn of the display of hate, racism, and violence right here in our community.
More powerfully, we write of our gratitude that the Lincoln City Police Department responded to the situation, swiftly, effectively, and professionally. The officers on scene protected the families from a dangerous threat and showed a level of professionalism that other communities yearn for. Your handling of the situation is to be applauded. As we have seen in other situations, this could have turned out very differently.
The image of officers forming a protective shield around the family is powerful and one that will long be with us. The officers put themselves at risk for the sake of others in an extremely dangerous situation which was fueled by alcohol and explosives and racism. We are so thankful that your training, leadership, and commitment to your calling led to a simply terrible situation and not a horrific one.
We are thankful for the aggressive approach the District Attorney’s office is taking to prosecute the alleged offenders and to treat this incidence as a hate crime. We acknowledge assistance from Toledo, Newport and Depoe Bay law enforcement. Our gratitude extends to all these fine folks.
As we first read of the situation in the media on Sunday morning, we were awakened to the reality that such things happen in our own backyard. We know the perpetrators in this incident were from out of town, but we are also aware that elements of hate and racism are present among residents. We commit ourselves to work as partners with you in continuing to move Lincoln City forward, to be a community of respect, safety, and justice.
The pastors and leaders of Chapel by the Sea Presbyterian Church
