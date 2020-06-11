We are all George Floyd’s brothers, sisters, parents, children. We are all George Floyd, just as we are all Eric Garner and we are all Michael Brown.
What was done to them and to all those who have suffered their fate at the hands of police, was done to all of us. We need to be assured by all our authorities that murder and torture are not allowed under any circumstances in our county, that all people, regardless of race or ethnicity, will receive the same treatment from law enforcement, that police action is always subject to strict rules of conduct that outlaw any form of atrocity towards anyone, including people in prison, and that all law enforcement agents are held accountable for each of their actions.
If we tolerate any exceptions to that, we are complicit with the killers. A statement from our officials, taking a stand against all forms of racism, together with an irrevocable commitment to holding all police officers legally accountable for their actions, would give the people a measure of clarity and peace of mind as they grieve in solidarity with the loved ones of the murdered and with all people who have expressed their pain in the streets in our county and nationwide.
Maria Sause,
Newport
