Regarding Face Mask Requirements:
Crime and violence experienced by individuals living in a community is an important public health issue. One in four women in this country have been violently and physically abused by a partner. One in five women and one in 33 men in this country have been raped.
Many of these victims have been strangled, or smothered in the process. Many times placing something over the face and mouth is used during these types of crimes to muffle screams or to prevent identification of the perpetrator. The mere thought of being forced to wear a face mask by these victims can and has been triggering post-traumatic stress disorder responses.
The number of violent crime victims that experience PTSD far outnumber those of veterans. Many crime victims who have experience rape, domestic violence, child trauma and sexual assault don’t feel comfortable discussing their PTSD with employers, close friends or even family members. They are not easily identified by skin color, age or a baseball cap of veteran service branch but stand silently among us every day. Many have a real reason to be afraid of masks. Anyone who has experienced an attack while their face was covered may have severe, negative reactions to facemasks. These may range from mild anxiety to actual flashbacks or a variety of PTSD related seizures.
The presence of the Coronavirus made wearing a face mask a necessary part of our daily lives. However, as a victim of sexual assault trauma, the very thing that could help sustain my physical health also put my mental health at risk. Now with mandated masks in all public places, victims like myself must make multiple hard choices on a daily basis.
Do we disclose private personal information to gain exemption from an employer? Do they completely isolate in hopes that the mandatory requirement will lift soon?
Dealing with the negative hateful comments and being viewed as a Political Rebel was hard because of the politicizing of the issue. Now they are threatened with being thrown out of groceries stores, unable to get medical care except online, banned from courthouses and other legal services, threats of children being banned from schools, loss of jobs and a variety of other discriminatory actions of no fault of their own. More importantly victims should not be forced to explain themselves at every turn.
Crime victims are willing to social distance, shop online, stay home while they are sick, wash their hands and all the other things to help prevent this disease but face masks are mandatory in all public places. This is discriminatory and creates a hardship to a very vulnerable portion of the population.
Please take this into consideration when you see someone without a mask or making policies regarding mandatory facemask.
Misty Lambrecht,
Siletz
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.