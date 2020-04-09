Claire Hall: Help me to imagine the future.
It's late September 2020, and we're in a big meeting about the economic future of Lincoln County. Travel restrictions were eased at some point in the summer, but it came too late for many. Several businesses dependent on visitor traffic are shuttered, leaving empty storefronts and owners and workers without income. Your challenge: envision our economy in 2021 and beyond. Do you count on a rebound of the existing order of things? Do you see this as a wake-up call for our economy to evolve? If so, in what direction(s)?
Dawn Koester:
Thank you for asking, this such a great discussion. We obviously want to keep all of our current businesses open and successful but Lincoln County really needs to attract more full time residents so those businesses aren't totally dependent on tourism.
Tourism has increased at such an exponential number, I talked to numerous businesses this winter and they all said winter business is booming. Realtors have all homes snatched up with no inventory, Burger 101 posted they needed to open a 2nd kitchen to be able to keep up, Kyllos had lines out the door on winter weekdays, the grocery stores seem to hardly ever have slow times anymore, etc.etc.
If the Salem airport still intends on opening to commercial flights again soon this will bombard the county with new tourists. And now there will guaranteed be a BIG change coming: the entire country is now setup to work remotely as well as many people developing a fear of the larger cities they now live in due to COVID-19.
When we come out of this it's almost guaranteed that a significant number of people will now continue to work virtual and be able to live wherever they want.
At a minimum workers from the valley will be able to live remotely full time and have to make minimal travel to the offices. I think now is the time to take advantage of this and start proactively making changes that would allow our community to have a more stable full time population, more year round business and less dependency on tourists.
Incentives for owners of long term rentals vs. vacation rentals, preferential policies to full time home buyers vs. vacation rental/2nd home buyers, increased cellular and internet coverage, increased tourism taxes that go back into the pockets of local businesses and infrastructure that benefits full time residents, higher taxes on vacation/2nd home owners than full time residents, incentives for more online businesses or businesses that can ship though our port, increase local trade schools and incentives for those graduates to stay local.
This is a great opportunity to help re-shape our community to a more balanced, equitable and hospitable place to live. Thanks Claire!
Dawn Koester,
Gleneden Beach
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.