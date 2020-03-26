Forty years ago, as a hospital fund-raiser, I attended a national conference where the speaker made these thought-provoking points: “Without a periodic medical research “blockbuster” breakthrough, e.g. the Salk vaccine for Polio, the public will lose patience and confidence in medical research and hospitals as miracle workers.’
He noted, “Incremental advances may delay the disillusionment and may buy us a few years of unquestioning support, e.g., government funding and private donors, but, without “headline grabbing” advances in conventional research with Cancer, Diabetes, M.S. etc.,” he predicted, “step back and watch alternative medicine grow and our (donors) dwindle.”
Today, some people are losing patience and confidence in medical research.
They demand, “ASAP is not fast enough” for a vaccine for CONVID-19 Flu. They ask, “If the Good Doctor and New Amsterdam can solve the most challenging crushed conditions in 60 minutes, why can’t we?” They demand, “We want a “blockbuster” now!”
Actually, medical research advances are mostly measured in inches, not quantum leaps. As a veteran of the badly-managed 1976 Swine Flu Vaccination Campaign, (remember the fear of not enough fertilized eggs to produce the vaccine for every person in the U.S.? ) The Campaign was derailed and cancelled abruptly when some of the vaccinated developed serious side effects, especially Gillian-Barre Syndrome.
So, lets give everyone on the front line of this new and unique “war” a break, from medical researchers to check out clerks at the grocery coping with empty shelves. This too will pass.
Gordon Mick McLean,
Lincoln City
