Are you tired of all the one-sided political ads? Want to get a clearer picture of the issues facing all of us? Well, look no further than “Vote411.org”, the League of Women Voters’ national website, where you will find all the candidates for the primary races in your district.
You will also be able to compare answers they have submitted to questions asked by the League.
The League of Women Voters Lincoln County also has a new Facebook page (LWV Lincoln County Oregon), where you can see what our League is doing during this difficult time of social distancing.
Post a question about the upcoming Primary (ballots will be mailed next week!) and we’ll get an answer for you. It’s very important that you vote AND that you get accurate information to be an informed voter!
Thank God we vote by mail here in Oregon!
Georgia Roelof,
Lincoln City
