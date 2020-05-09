We started Save Our Siletz River in May 2018, we met Betty Kamikawa, our Soil Scientist. Together and individually we have continued to work , over 2 years of volunteering including County/City meetings, biosolids summit, workgroups, DEQ hearings, and more.
We work to save the Siletz River from the spreading of toxic sewage sludge on farms along the Siletz River, particularly above the water intake for the Cities. Due to Save Our Siletz River's efforts City of Newport is the only municipal land applying above the water intake, despite all evidence on the potential serious adverse to human health and the environment.
The EPA, DEQ, nor anyone else to assure the safety of this practice. Betty continues to educate on alternate disposal methods for biosolids and work on Save Our Siletz River's goal to gain collaborative effort in building a plant that supports environmental & sustainable benefits by processing biosolids into clean renewable energy.
Betty contributes so much; Girl Scout Leader for Toledo since 2003, she was Chairperson for Newport Childcare Committee from 2000 to 2014. Twenty year member of LC Association Family & Community Education serving as President from 2001 to 2014. Betty is also President of Board of Directors for Grace Winds Haven. She assists with the homeless shelter at the Lincoln County Commons. Betty is a Toledo City Council Member.
Betty works so hard out of love for Lincoln County!
Alan & Kayleen Davis,
Logsden
