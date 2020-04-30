Until January, I was a deputy district attorney in Lincoln County, responsible for child abuse and sexual assault cases.
I grew to love this beautiful area, and threw my name in the hat for consideration for appointment as DA when Michelle Branam left. I was not surprised, though, that the decision was made to appoint Jonathan Cable. Mr. Cable’s connections to the area far exceeded those of any applicant, and he has impressive experience that will, and has, served him well as DA.
I left Lincoln County, but remain passionately interested in the success of the DA’s office. I know and respect both candidates for DA.
I can attest that Lanee Danforth is a smart attorney. When she is invested in a case, she throws herself into it, and is successful in trial. She is perfectly suited to be a deputy district attorney, and an excellent one.
She is not, however, a leader.
Ms. Danforth would be the wrong choice for DA. The DA must be a leader, an inspiration, and a deft manager of people, budgets, expectations, and messages. Crucial is the transparent, ethical, dedicated focus on the DA’s role in the system, and the importance of independence, strict adherence to law, and recognizing the awesome power of the position. Being a good trial attorney is good in a deputy DA, but exceptional ethical leadership is what Lincoln County needs in the DA.
Lincoln County has a well-qualified DA in Mr. Cable, and a well-qualified DDA in Ms. Danforth.
Christine Herrman,
Salem
