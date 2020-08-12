From August 9 – 15, community health centers across the United States will celebrate National Health Center Week, including right here in Lincoln County.
It has been 14 years since the Lincoln Community Health Center first opened its doors and our dedicated staff members have been providing high-quality primary care, behavioral health, immunizations, and maternity case management ever since.
Health centers like ours play a key role in expanding overall healthcare capacity in the County, while also providing individuals in underserved areas and underserved populations equal access to care, regardless of their ability to pay.
The Lincoln Community Health Center treated more than 5,000 individuals last year and logged more than 25,000 visits. In addition to our clinic locations in the 1010 Building in Newport and on Devils Lake Boulevard in Lincoln City, we also have four school-based health centers, and behavioral health offices on Nye Street and Lee Street in Newport where we see patients.
As a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC), nobody is ever turned away for an inability to pay at one of our sites. We utilize a sliding payment scale based on a person’s income. We also receive private insurance, Medicare, and Medicaid. We are proud of the fact that we can and do serve anyone in need of primary care or behavioral health services, regardless of their financial situation.
The theme of this year’s national celebration is “Lighting the Way for Healthier Communities Today and in the Future.” I can honestly say that is the true goal of everyone who works at the Lincoln Community Health Center. You can learn more at LincolnCommunityHealthCenter.com
Rebecca McBee-Wilson,
Health Center Director
