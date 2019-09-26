In an upper scale neighborhood near my house there are two new homes that are using city property for an egress to their homes.
The design of their driveway, they share, was poorly planned and never should have been approved by the Planning Department and as a result, city property, which my tax dollars go to support, is being used to make it easier for these two private residences to access their property.
Trees and plants the city planted were also destroyed in the building of one of these homes. It is completely unfair to every resident of this city that these homes are able to use tax payer property for their own use.
All that is needed is for this subdivision to replace the plants they destroyed along the edge of their driveway, this would solve the issue, exactly how much city property are residents allowed to use for their own use simply to make it easier to access their property?
Sept. 19, two planning department people drove up this driveway, driving across the city properties driveway. It is not necessary for these two homes to use the city driveway, it is out of sheer laziness, self serving and a complete disregard for others that the private driveway was designed in this way.
If the city driveway was a private residence, this would not be happening.
The city property in question is the Pump House at the corner of SW Coast and SW 24 Street. The public works department needs to look into this matter and resolve it.
