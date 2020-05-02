Claire Hall has been an outstanding Commissioner for Lincoln County for many years and has built a solid reputation for hard work and good results.
Her advocacy for housing has been relentless and very effective. We have many new housing units opening in Lincoln County because of her tireless work, both at the local and state levels.
She has been on the Commission long enough to have a real mastery of scope of its responsibilities and a record for making things happen, even when times are tough.
Claire has been an outspoken advocate for the marginalized people in the county—for women, children, the unsheltered, LGBTQ, the poor, and those in tenuous work situations—and for those who work with them in schools and community agencies. She has often been the heart of the Commission, finding ways to make the system work better for those who are on the fringes.
As a retired educator who has worked with Claire as a volunteer for many community programs, I have seen her in action and want to keep her on the job. She has done remarkable work in Lincoln County and is known and respected statewide with many government agencies. We’re lucky to have Claire Hall as a County Commissioner. I urge you to give her your vote and your support.
Jeanne St John, Ph.D
Retired LCSD Administrator
Community Volunteer
Co-Chair, PFLAG Oregon Central Coast
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.