A successful County Commissioner understands and acts on multiple facets of our county every day. Claire does that well.
A successful County Commissioner is accessible at all times and is responsive to all inquiries and communication. Claire is always available.
A successful County Commissioner understands that almost every business in Lincoln County is actually a small business. Each small business whether it’s fishing, building, brewing or tourist-oriented stores have their own issues and from time to time need an advocate in county government. Claire is very aware of that fact and responds accordingly.
A successful County Commissioner understands the value of communication to all constituents within the county. Claire has demonstrated that clearly with her very active participation with the pandemic updates and videos sent out by Lincoln County Emergency Management over the last months.
A successful County Commissioner is trustworthy. Claire is straightforwardly honest and sincere at all times.
Claire Hall has worked hard for Lincoln County for 16 years and I think, especially at this difficult time, Lincoln County need Claire Hall.
Barbara Jenkins-Gibson,
Lincoln City
