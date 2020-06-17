The way our letter to the editor was printed in the June 10 News-Guard made it appear that the Vestry of St. James Santiago Episcopal in Lincoln City was the author. In fact those words, challenging President Trump’s use of an Episcopal Church near the White House as backdrop for displaying our sacred scripture, those words were from the Rt. Rev. Michael Curry, Presiding Bishop of Episcopal Churches in the U.S. The local parish leadership was saying we stand with Rev. Curry in condemning this use of the church and scripture in an attempt to suppress demonstrations against racial injustice.
John Fiedler
Senior Warden
St. James Santiago Episcopal
