I had the eye-opening experience of serving on jury duty in early 2019. As part of a felony jury, I heard the evidence in a truly disturbing domestic violence case. While the facts of the case were difficult to hear, it was also difficult for me to hear that the governor had appointed the defense attorney in that case-- Jonathan Cable-- as Lincoln County’s new District Attorney.
I will be frank. I was not impressed with the lawyering on either side of the case, but my fellow jurors and I ultimately reached the right outcome. Mr. Cable, the defense attorney, demonstrated a particular lack of passion and skill. He mumbled, put his head down so we often could not hear him, and seemed to just be “going through the motions.”
I remember thinking “I would never want him to be my lawyer if I were in trouble!”
Lincoln County deserves a district attorney who is passionate, driven and capable. Based on my observations, that person is not Jonathan Cable.
The people of Lincoln County, not the governor in Salem, should choose the person who will be best for our county.
Jeanne Mosteller,
Waldport
