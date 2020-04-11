In regards to the Lakeview Senior Living article.
I have a multitude of Associates (including my pregnant fiancée) who work there. Jennifer is NOT doing all she can to keep her residents and staff safe. Since the MANDATORY six foot rule was put into place, she has orchestrated two mandatory all staff meetings and one Medical Tech meeting in all three staff were shoulder to shoulder.
One could argue that "everybody makes mistakes," but she was contacted by Westmont's home office after the first mandatory all staff meeting and was advised strongly against it and was given alternative methods to keep her employees in the loop with everything going on.
Instead of listening to her peers, she's continuing on with her meetings. I'm so worried about the well being of the residents, as well as the well being of my fiancée. Just two days before this message is when she made the decision that all staffers need to wear a mask. I found out that they are only disinfecting their facemasks with Lysol. This behavior needs to stop before a lot of people get sick...
I just find it very disheartening that she's not doing ALL she can to prevent the spread of COVID-19. I worry that a lot of people at that facility will be affected in the near future. The residents’ power of attorney have a right to know the actual conditions that their parents/grandparents are in right now.
Eric Mitchell,
Lincoln City
