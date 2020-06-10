Is Mayor Anderson really concerned about the many new coronavirus cases in Lincoln County? How many are in or near Lincoln City?
There are many of us living in the city that compromised immune systems. If we are exposed to the virus it could mean a death sentence for us. I wish all stores insisted on everyone wearing a mask. Too many people are not wearing them, as if all is well and there is no deadly virus around.
I wish more people would speak up and demand everyone must wear a mask. It's the very least people can do. I don't think people believe that many are spreading the virus because they have no symptoms. That is the really scary part of this virus.
People should be more considerate of others.
Debbi Wood,
Lincoln City
