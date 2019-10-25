The 10th Annual Cruisin’ The Bay car show can only be described as a huge success.
The organizing committee would like to thank all of our 2019 sponsors for making this show possible.
Cruisin' The Bay is unique with a staff of dedicated volunteers, fun participants, quality cars and a close association with National Drive Electric Week. While 2019 was a great year, it is possibly our last at the current location.
We have enjoyed ten fun years doing the show at the Bay House. The organizing committee has decided to donate the 2019 proceeds to two important local charities. A special thanks to Angels Anonymous for helping local families with basic needs and to Music Is Instrumental for encouraging music in our schools. Lastly, a special thanks goes out to all the car owners and enthusiasts, both near and far, who attended and made the 10th Annual Cruisin' The Bay car show a huge success.
The Cruisin' the Bay organizing committee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.