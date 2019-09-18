In 2007, when theologian Brian D McLauren published an influential book entitled Everything Must Change, he told a reporter, “when you think about civilization, in many ways it’s like a machine. It’s this complex structure that we put together to help us achieve these three good desires for prosperity, equity, and security.”
Unfortunately, he added, thanks to “bad programming,” “the very machinery that you’ve built to help you becomes machinery that can destroy you.” He specifically described such horror using the film The Matrix. In this way, McLauren introduced the proposition that civilization is a suicide machine.
The hero of The Matrix, Neo, is given the choice to stay plugged into a never-ending stream of electronic fantasies that project a reassuring vision of business as usual or to wake up to a ruthless society under universal surveillance, overseeing the devastation of the planet’s life-support systems. Sound familiar? Is it merely a coincidence that the content and scheduling of mass entertainment, fueled by consumerism, is known as “programming?” If we follow McLauren’s train of thought, we arrive at the realization that we must unplug from the Matrix, and start deprogramming ourselves.
Now, I question myself whether I have a God-given right to drive 70 miles an hour on the freeway. Whether I have a God-given right to travel to Borneo for the fun of it, or to have as many children as I can afford to raise. I question whether my packages need to be delivered by next-day air or whether I need to own more than one home. I question even the fundamental nature of my own personal power and appreciate that every time I make a purchase, I just cast a clear vote for more of the same.
I have come to agree with Ralph Waldo Emerson: “You think good days are preparing for you? Do not believe it. Nothing can bring you peace but yourself and the triumph of your principles."
