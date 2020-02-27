After reading the article in Feb. 12th’s edition regarding Ryan Ulicni’s Sand Tigers proposal, I felt compelled to write to clear up some misinformation implied in Coach Ulicni’s statements regarding youth soccer in Lincoln City.
I’m a longtime soccer coach for Lincoln City Parks and Rec and currently also volunteering as a coach and North County coordinator for the Central Coach Soccer Association (CCSA).
There are currently two outdoor soccer seasons available to Lincoln City kids age 5-14 in the spring and the fall to play at a recreational level. These are provided for 5-9 year olds through Lincoln City Parks and Rec with the support of a fabulous cadre of volunteer coaches. For the 10-14 year olds these seasons are provided through a partnership between LCPR and CCSA. These are formal seasons with practices, assigned teams and games.
It is true that LCPR chose not to host indoor soccer by themselves this winter. Working together, CCSA and LCPR were able to create a program for boys and girls ages 8-14 to continue to play each weekend in January and February. We are not providing formal skill development sessions with the kids, nor have they been assigned to permanent teams with coaches. However, it is incorrect to imply that the players are not learning or that what we are providing is the equivalent of ‘recess.’
Over two years ago, US Soccer and OYSA completely changed their coaching philosophy and began to teach a methodology called Play-Practice-Play. This is a player centered approach that is designed to allow players to experience the game and game-like situations as much as possible. It differs from the traditional practices where kids do drills and stand in lines. The idea is to create an environment that is engaging and fun, where players lead the action and the coaches are facilitating learning and guide players to develop their own solutions rather than being directed what to do. I can guarantee the kids are having fun and developing their individual and team skills.
I agree wholeheartedly with Ryan that Lincoln City desperately needs more facilities for youth sports, soccer in particular. Without any dedicated soccer fields in the city, teams are without proper equipment like goals or the correct size field and therefore can’t train appropriately.
Kids, parents and volunteer coaches often get frustrated and quit after a few years despite loving the sport. A facility like Coach Ulicni is proposing would not only be a godsend to the youth soccer players of Lincoln City, but to the entire community. There are likely several hundred adult soccer players in town who aren’t able to play due to a lack of opportunity. It could be a gathering place for friends, families and the larger region. I hope he succeeds and I will do all I can to support it.
I encourage everyone in Lincoln City to get behind this idea. However, I also ask you not wait until the spring of 2021 to help build up youth soccer in Lincoln City. Registration is currently open for the spring season for 10-14 year olds at centralcoastsoccer.org. Registration for 5-9 year olds should open soon at the LCPR website, www.lincolncity.org. We would love to see more volunteers and players come out this spring, so please sign up soon and I’ll see you at the field!
