Unlawful activities in north Lincoln City surrounding the July 4th holiday were a disaster of illegal fireworks.
For several nights preceding the 4th and for a week after, our neighborhood withstood hours of exploding “bombs” and illegal fireworks which shook houses, terrified pets, woke sleeping babies, and filled the air with sulfurous smoke, often until 2 a.m. This area resembled a war zone, not a restful, beautiful beach community.
This lawless activity came after a 2 year city-directed educational campaign to let the out of town tourist trade know that illegal fireworks will not be tolerated in Lincoln City, and violators will be cited and fined. This was to discourage out of town visitors who purchase illegal fireworks in other states, then rent VRD’s in Lincoln City in order to entertain themselves by setting off these dangerous and exploding fireworks well past midnight.
Did our educational strategy work?
Judging by the antics this year NO it did not!
The problem has only increased, and the culture of coming to Lincoln City to set off these dangerous explosives only continues because the offenders know they won’t get caught or be cited in our city. Our enforcement procedures are minimal and untimely. These offenders come here from other states and communities to behave in ways that would not be tolerated in their own communities, and they expect us to tolerate their illegal acts, arrogant attitudes, and rude behavior.
A major change in our city culture can only come about if residents demand that our Mayor, City Council, City Manager and Chief of Police find and deliver timely, effective enforcement techniques to these law violators.
We need our city leadership to have the will and courage to stand up to these selfish bullies, protect our beautiful coastal city from the disrespect of those who only come here to violate the rights of our residents and law abiding visitors, and abuse our environment by entertaining themselves with exploding illegal devices.
Cindy Thompson,
Elaine Walsh,
Lincoln City
