Mark Gamba is running in the 5th Congressional District Democratic primary to unseat Congressman Kurt Schrader.
I've heard Gamba say in his virtual town hall meetings that he would love to debate our current representative. Unfortunately, you won't be able to witness any debates, because Rep. Schrader has not agreed to debate him. Given that reality, and the fact that normal campaign activities are suspended due to the coronavirus lockdown, it is more important than ever that regular folks like me speak up to tell my registered Democrat friends and neighbors who plan to vote in the primary why you to should consider Gamba to be our next representative for Oregon's 5th Congressional District.
Time is short and attention spans are limited, so let me cut to the chase. Gamba, the current mayor of the city of Milwaukie, supports bold action on climate, living wages, universal health care, affordable housing, gun reforms, and overturning Citizens United. And he does not accept corporate contributions. Proud "blue dog" Rep. Kurt Schrader, on the other hand, has accepted funds from big Pharma, the NRA, the oil and gas industry and corporate forestry, and voted against the $15 minimum wage.
It's pretty clear. If you are ready for a truly passionate, progressive public servant to represent you in Congress, Gamba should be your choice. If you're happy with the status quo, vote for Rep. Schrader.
Nora Sherwood,
Lincoln City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.