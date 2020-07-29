The Lincoln City Council has scheduled a $520,000 tax set to take effect in January 2021. It will be a tax increase of 15 to 40 percent on every household that has garbage service.
The money will be paid directly to North Lincoln Sanitary and will not benefit the city.
I like and respect North Lincoln and how they have supported the larger community. I like and respect the family that owns NLSS and admire how they support the citizens. I supported NLSS when I was on the City Council and we made garbage service mandatory for all residents with water service because that made sense. I cannot support this large increase on every household for no actual benefit.
I do not like the required mandatory composting bin we all will be required to have for $6.81 additionally each month. This is a yearly total increase of $81.72 per household.
This tax is for an additional large 96 gallon garbage can for things like grass clippings, yard debris and kitchen scraps. It would be picked up twice a month. It doesn’t matter if you already compost or haul your yard stuff to the dump - you will be charged $6.81 a month. It doesn’t matter if you already put your yard debris in your household trash, you will be charged for that large 96 gallon can to sit around your house somewhere even if you do not use it. That represents a 20 percent monthly increase to me on my garbage bill.
Your percentage increase could be larger or smaller depending on what your current garbage bill is. If you have a smaller bill and do not even have a yard or any clippings, you will still pay the $6.81 and face a 40 percent increase without any benefit.
At this time, I see no gain for our greater community by this large increase. However, I do see a benefit to a valley composting company who will turn our raw materials that we pay to transport into profit for them.
John Baird,
Lincoln City
