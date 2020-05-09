During these very challenging times where most of us are quarantined at home and schools are closed, we are reminded that many children get a substantial portion of their daily nutrition from school provided lunches and snacks.
I want to shine a bright light on a Depoe Bay non-profit, Neighbors For Kids. During the month of April, NFK provided more than 2000 nutrient rich meals, snacks and activity packets (at no charge) and distributed them children and families in the community.
Neighbors For Kids is supported largely by donations and has maintained a skeleton crew of dedicated paid employees to run the kitchen preparing food for those in need. On a wider perspective, as I look across this nation, our public schools have done their share as well. While our federal government seems unable to produce critical safety masks or testing swabs, our schools have found a way to provide daily meals and snacks to approximately 30 million children across our country.
My thanks go out to Neighbors For Kids and our schools for doing critical community work in a difficult situation.
Robert Houston,
Depoe Bay
