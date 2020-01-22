I might sound like a broken record when I keep repeating and repeating my alarm concerning our Climate Emergency and the need for deliberate, swift, powerful and sustained action on the part of every governmental body top to bottom as well as every individual left to right.
However, I must first hold myself accountable before my friends, family and the rest of the world; accountable to the dire conditions of my deteriorating and dying Earth. How much more do I need to know before I do something about what has already happened and continues to happen more forcefully day after burning, flooding and devastating day?
How is it that I can hold and kiss my three year old granddaughter and tell her “I love you”, while not doing everything humanly possible to stop what will either eventually kill her or make her life unthinkably miserable?
Why is it that I’m not willing to step up to the plate and sacrifice some, if not all, of my presumed entitlements? Like my careless consumption, thoughtless travel, over eating, wasting, endless diversions, addiction to corporate news cycles that render me angry, helpless and brain-dead. How come I have become complacent, inept and comfortable in the face of my dying Earth instead of active in my participatory democracy in order to make things better?
There really is no excuse for continuing my self-indulgent ways except that I don’t care enough to change and update myself to accommodate what is being asked of me presently by what I am destroying presently.
So after four decades of steadily rising global warming, with nearly yearly heat breaking records; and most recently with the burning of nine million Australian acres and one thousand koalas, I say unless I am going to do whatever it takes to stop the madness and destruction of my egocentric and capitalistic ways, how dare me continue business as usual.
To learn more about what you might do as well contact 350 Oregon Central Coast. Org and complete the contact form – thank you.
