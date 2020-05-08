We are fortunate in Oregon to elect our judges. This month we choose again. Please join me in voting to elect Russ Baldwin!
I’ve lived in county for 12 years, and I’ve known Baldwin for a decade. I’ve appeared before Bachart thousands of times as a lawyer.
When I needed a lawyer, I hired Baldwin. He’s the best. With his zealous representation and knowledge of the law, the matter was resolved fairly. He spent his career representing people, being that knight in shining armor when someone needs a hero. He will bring integrity, honesty, and most importantly independence to the bench.
I’ve read the letters in News-Times saying Bachart does not make bad case law, and one who says she does not know any trial attorney who thinks she is unfair. Well, allow me to introduce myself: David Beal, trial attorney.
For past few years, on each case assigned to Bachart, I submit an affidavit with the court that I do not believe ANY party can get a fair hearing before her, and requesting that she be removed. I sign these as an officer of the court under oath. It is my duty I do not take lightly. I'm not the only attorney to file these on Bachart, and it has created administrative problems in the courthouse.
The Court of Appeals Court has visited Bachart’s rulings at least thirty times in the past ten years. That is nearly three times the rate of Judge Branford. More troubling: it’s always the defense appealing. 25 of these 30 are reversals, many for illegal sentences. She errs regularly and always on the same side. Google: State v. Prange.
I enthusiastically endorse Russ Baldwin for Judge!
David Beal,
Attorney,
Newport
