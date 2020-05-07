I am 85 years old, disabled suffering from relapsing pneumonia, and live in a residential neighborhood in north county.
I have a neighbor who runs a trucking/heavy equipment business out of his hours. He constantly leaves his diesel dump trucks and equipment running in front of my house, or on the lot he owns next door to my house. The fumes seep into my house and make me cough and choke. I had company for Sunday dinner once and he parked a huge piece of diesel earth moving equipment in front of my house and left it running. All of my guests were choking and coughing before he got around to moving it.
None of his diesel dump trucks or earth moving equipment meet state emission standards. His type of diesel dump trucks are no longer allowed in three Oregon counties. The legislature is in the process of outlawing them throughout the state because of the toxicity of the diesel fumes.
I have filed a code violation complaint with county planning. So have three of my neighbors. I have kept a log of all the times in the past few months that his diesel dump trucks and or earth moving equipment have been operating on our street. I emailed those logs to county planning and to all the county commissioners and a few other government entities. Does anything happen? Not much. He has moved some of his equipment down the street about three blocks so they can bother other people down there instead. He still keeps a diesel dump truck and a piece of earth moving equipment in front of his house across the street from me.
Why doesn’t the county enforce the code? because we are a low income neighborhood? Because we are in north county? I’ll bet if this guy was running his fuming diesel dump trucks and earth moving equipment in front of a county commissioner’s house the problem would get fixed – real fast.
Sandra Yardley,
Otis
