What led you to your career path? I followed an inspiration, Judge Sheryl Bachart.
In order to graduate from Newport High School, students are required to complete a job shadow. As a senior preparing to wrap up high school, I initially viewed this requirement as just a box to check.
I ended up reaching out to Judge Bachart who readily agreed to introduce me to the legal field. This introduction involved a few days in the courthouse observing different hearings, always followed by Judge Bachart patiently and graciously explaining what had happened. I found the law fascinating and I can honestly say her mentorship inspired me to become the lawyer I am today.
Being a judge isn’t easy. It requires much more than just an acute understanding of numerous areas of law. Most importantly, it requires the ability to make decisions. Difficult decisions that often affect not only the lives of the parties involved, but ultimately the community at large. I am grateful that I have the opportunity to learn from Judge Sheryl Bachart as she is dedicated to a careful consideration of the law on a daily basis. She truly is a prime example of selfless objectivity and fairness.
Thank you Sheryl, for your dedication to the law, service to the people of Lincoln County, and continued friendship and mentorship.
Clayton Jacobson,
Newport
