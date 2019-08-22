I think it’s time to let people know what I think about living in the United States.
I was born in Spokane, Wash. I was taught that we lived in a democracy ruled by the people, for the people This worked for thousands of years with just a few bumps until 2016, when a dictator took office. If you are not a billionaire or millionaire your rights are not important or he will offer you a large sum of money to follow his orders.
Now we have people in high positions who will do everything to order and bend every law to declare it legal. It’s time (past time) to get rid of the dictator and his cohorts or we will be living in slums with no homes, jobs, food or health care.
I would like to live the rest of my life with some comfort.
I lived a very simple and rewarding life with one brother and five sisters. My father worked for the railroad and maintained a large vegetable garden. My husband worked for the postal service. He grew some vegetables and berries or picked them at local gardens or orchards. I canned vegetables and fruits to get us through the winter months. We didn't have much money, but we were happy and raised three daughters.
My youngest daughter had two brain surgeries and the doctors said she could no longer live by herself, so I now live with her in Otis. We live on her social security and my government checks. We do receive enough to make a house payment, utilities, medicine, food and other necessities.
The Federal Government goes in debt more and more every year, while the wealthy get richer and richer. I think it's time they pay their share instead of living off the lovely citizens.
It’s time for him (Trump) and all his millionaire cohorts to wake up to the fact that they are just a bunch of spoiled sports that think they are the only people who know anything.
They’re wrong.
All they’re good at is paying people to carry their bad ideas or to lie for them.
It’s time Trump and all his cohorts were made to live by the rules all other citizens live under.
