Dear Lincoln City,
It’s 2020 and before you know it, it will be April.
To me April, brings thoughts of Community Days. It will soon be time to shine a light on and celebrate the many people and groups that helped to make 2019 such an eventful and successful year.
This will be the 60th year of Community Days celebration. This will be the 12th year we have had the opportunity to host and get to know a Miss Oregon.
Help us help our community celebrate.
Write up your nominations in letterform for man and woman of the year, and couple of the year. Just remember when writing your letter of nomination, the Lincoln City Community Days Committee may not know that person as well as you do so please share as much as you can on how they are involved, where they volunteer their time and what makes you want to nominate them. Also, remember this is a celebration of 2019. Nominate businesses for Business of the Year.
All nominations can be dropped off at the Lincoln City Chamber office located at 4039 Logan Rd, also you can deliver your written nominations to Oregon Coast Community College, 3788 SE High School Dr. or they can be mailed to PO Box 1259, Lincoln City, OR 97367.
We are scheduling many activities, some tried and true and some new, between Friday, April 17 and Saturday, April 25, 2020.
Lots of things to look forward to. Get ready to “Celebrate”.
Everything comes together at the annual Community Days Banquet, which will be held on Saturday, April 25 in the banquet rooms upstairs at the Chinook Winds Casino Resort.
Miss Oregon, Shivali Kadam will be making appearances at many of the scheduled events and we hope the local schools will be able to host her.
If you would like to be a part of the Community Days 2020 planning committee the next meeting is to be held at the Lincoln City Oregon Coast Community College on Thursday, February 6 beginning at 5:15 p.m.
Shirley Hill,
A member of the Lincoln City Community Days Committee
