In the upcoming election, we will be asked to make a choice for circuit court judge for Lincoln County. It’s an important choice that will affect the lives of each of us.
What matters in a judge?
Two things: experience and integrity. Marcia Buckley has both. I have watched as she has faithfully served our community over the past twenty-seven years as a prosecutor for the District Attorney’s office, as a civil attorney, family law attorney, and now as a judge. Aside from these daunting responsibilities, Judge Buckley has volunteered as a mock trial judge in our schools, as board member for the Olalla Center for Children and Families, and as president of the Lincoln County Bar Association. She has given her time and energy freely to many other community groups and charitable causes.
During her work as prosecutor, civil attorney, judge, and as a neighbor, Marcia has shown a striking balance between empathy and a deep respect for the rule of law. Judge Buckley has the experience to sit on the bench, and the integrity to ensure justice is served. I encourage you to join me in voting for Marcia Buckley to retain her seat.
