It is painful, after more than 50 years of activism for environmental and social justice, for me to watch those years of hard work and occasional success decimated under the current and recent administrations. But now the campaign of Mark Gamba to represent District 5 in Congress gives me hope. We have the potential for a Representative for whom the interests of the people he serves take priority over corporate interests.
Mark Gamba currently serves as the mayor of Milwaukie, Oregon, where he has instituted an ambitious climate plan, affordable housing, and a flourishing environment for working families. As our Representative, Gamba will stand up to the depredations of Donald Trump and his minions. He will fight for the issues I care about and have personally worked for over the years. Including conservation of Oregon's natural resources, universal health care, immigrant rights, fair elections, and a living wage for all.
His website has a full listing of his progressive positions on many critical issues, such as the Green New Deal, education, gun violence, and foreign policy. We need Mark now more than ever to be a voice for his people, combating systemic corruption, poverty and economic injustice.
It's been hard for Mark Gamba to get his name before his potential constituents during this time of social isolation. Please help to spread the word about the candidacy of this champion for the people. Time is short.
Joanne Cvar,
Waldport
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.