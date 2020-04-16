With all the suffering and hardship this pandemic has brought, it also has brought something else to our attention. It is giving us a glimpse of what the future holds for us if we do not aggressively address the Climate Emergency.
For instance, economists predict similar declines in our GDP with both COVID-19 and climate disruption, only the timelines vary. By 2090, the US, under the business as usual scenario with its high carbon emissions, is predicted by the Nation Climate Assessment (NCA) will cost $141 billion annually from mortality due to extreme temperature, $155 billion annually by losses of coastal property and $155 billion a year in labor losses.
I hope this pandemic is not used as a smokescreen to distract us from the appropriate actions needed to address the negative effects of business as usual driven by fossil fuels. There has been precious little coming from the Federal Government to address our precarious situation except roadblocks to action.
With the coming primary elections in May, we have a window of opportunity to elect a representative who cares. Mark Gamba, the current mayor of Milwaukie, Oregon, is a climate champion as well as progressive concerning issues important to most Democrats, like Universal Health care, affordable housing and a fair minimum wage. Mark Gamba is running against Kurt Schrader in this Democratic primary for Congress.
Kurt Schrader has a D rating from the League of Conservation Voters; he voted for the Keystone XL pipe line and regularly sponsors anti-environmental legislation. It is time for a more committed and active Representative of our Democratic values to be in office. Please check out Mark Gamba’s website to understand better the contrast between two candidates.
Bill Kucha,
Depoe Bay
