State Senate District 5 Citizens,
You will soon be receiving your ballot in the mail for the May primary election. Voting is a privilege and should not be taken lightly. Please vote.
With the “Stay Safe, Stay Home” restriction surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic, campaigning in the traditional way with door knocking, coffees or forums is not happening. I am sorry for that and hope times will get better prior to the general election in November. Most information can be obtained online and through conferencing.
My website, www.AndersonforOregon.com and my Facebook page, Dick Anderson for Oregon, are available for information and continual updates. I hope you will take time to visit these sites. I would ask you to share my information with your friends and neighbors.
State Senate District 5 runs from Tillamook to Coos Bay including Sheridian and Falls City. We are a rural district that has been forgotten by the urban politicians. I look forward to meeting you in person on the more traditional campaign trail before the general election. We are all in this together.
Stay safe and Stay home.
Dick Anderson,
Lincoln City
