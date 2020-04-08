These are interesting times for all of us. Many are hurting far worse than others but the truth is we are all in this pandemic together.
These last two weeks, myself and others have volunteered to help distribute school lunches, donate blood to the Red Cross, pick up meds or groceries and have donated cash to our local churches and food pantries. Russell Baldwin has been on the front lines in these efforts.
Why does this election matter? Russell Baldwin is an experienced 30 year civil litigation, trial attorney who has appeared in all state courts including the Oregon Supreme Court and 9th Circuit COA.
In my opinion, after sitting in on trials and hearings over many years it is apparent to me that his knowledge of the law far exceeds many of the judges. He has fought hard for civil and constitutional rights for the people going up against large corporations with huge law firms as a solo practitioner and won, and state agencies represented by the Oregon DOJ where he has been dubbed the "agency slayer."
He knows the law very well and is competent in handling simple or complex cases. He will be a fair, integrity based and neutral judge, which is necessary for justice to work for all the people. The law is meant to be applied equally and Russell Baldwin as judge will bring fairness to all Lincoln County litigants/victims. He will serve the community as a "true public servant" and leader that will restore trust back into our local judiciary. His time is now! Our county deserves an excellent judge on the bench and you can make that happen by voting for Russell Baldwin, a WIN for Lincoln County!
Pamela Staton,
Yachats
