Russell L. Baldwin, attorney from Lincoln City, OR, would be a incredible addition to the bench in Lincoln County, because not only is he an awesome attorney, he is a fair-minded law-and-order guy who can tell right from wrong, and he is compassionate and community supportive.
He likes what he does and cares about the people he works with and for. He's highly intelligent and very well educated. He has over three decades of complex civil and criminal litigation experience and has appeared in all state courts as well has been admitted to the United States Supreme Court bar which few attorneys in Oregon have been admitted.
I trust him and love him like a brother and am absolutely convinced that no one would be a better judge on the bench than Russ. You can take that to the bank.
Gabe Essoe,
Yachats
