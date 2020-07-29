A newly proposed Petition Initiative will prohibit new STR licenses, require a phase-out of STRs over five years, and reduce licensed occupancy in the Residential Zones of Unincorporated County.
Short-term vacation rentals (STRs or VRDs) should never have been licensed in single-family Residential Zones in unincorporated Lincoln County.
In Unincorporated Lincoln County, STRs are licensed for up to 20 occupants. STRs are mini-motels but without on-site management. STRs are businesses, not homes. STRs belong in the tourist-commercial zones. Current Lincoln County zoning prohibits B&Bs in some residential zones. Think about it. Why are STRs operating in residential zones when B&Bs cannot?
Lincoln County licensed away the zoning protections and property rights of people living in Residential Zones. Residential neighborhoods are no longer “residential” in Unincorporated Lincoln County.
Realtors are forthcoming about STRs demand. One told us that her agency receives more calls from people looking for STRs than any other property type. Another said her brokerage calls Unincorporated Lincoln County the “wild west” for STRs because there are neither zoning restrictions nor meaningful, enforceable regulations. This is a selling point for outside investors.
The 601 currently licensed STRs have removed 601 homes from our long-term housing stock. This impacts students, essential workers, retirees, doctors/nurses, teachers, and scientists who can’t find affordable homes to rent or buy.
Lincoln County issues more STR licenses than permits for new construction. Did you know that only 6% of the STR investors live in Lincoln County?
Monica Kirk,
Depoe Bay
